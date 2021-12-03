JCPOA Joint Commission convenes in Vienna

The Joint Commission of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, has convened a meeting in Vienna.

The heads of the negotiating teams are attending the session which is aimed at concluding the negotiations of the past week.

Top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheir Kani and EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora are presiding the meeting which is being held at the level of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the 4+1 group of countries. The meeting was convened at the request of the European sides.

They have called for an assessment of the text of the two draft documents presented by Iran in the European capitals.

Iran on Thursday presented the two drafts on the removal of the oppressive sanctions and also the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activities.

Meanwhile, Bagheri told reporters on Thursday that Iran agrees to continue the talks as long as needed if the other sides are ready for that.

He also met with Mora shortly before Friday’s meeting. Josef Borrel, the European Union Foreign Policy chief and the Vienna talks coordinator, is also attending the Joint Commission of the JPOA’s meeting.

Earlier, Borrel and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke on the phone, describing the atmosphere of the Vienna negotiations as positive.

Amir Abdollahian said that the Iranian delegation is participating in the negotiations actively and in good faith as well as with necessary powers and achievable and progressing initiatives.

Amir Abdollahian stressed that Iran’s participation in any talks and action is aimed at removing the sanctions that violated the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.