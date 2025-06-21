It will be ‘very dangerous’ if US gets involved in war: Iran

He spoke to reporters in Istanbul on his way home from talks in Geneva.

Araghchi added American military involvement “would be very unfortunate”.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a message on Wednesday, said the Iranian nation will “firmly stand against” an imposed war.

In a televised message, amid the continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian nation will never surrender to “any form of imposition.”

In the wake of continued Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution commended the Iranian people for their “composed, courageous, and timely” conduct.

He said the brave response of people reflected the nation’s growing maturity, as well as its spiritual and intellectual strength.

“The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace,” he said in a televised message.

“This is a nation that will never surrender to any form of imposition.”

Referring to the recent war-mongering rhetoric of US President Donald Trump, Ayatollah Khamenei warned against any American military intervention.

“Those with wisdom, who truly understand Iran, its people, and its long history, never speak to this nation with the language of threats. Iran will not yield,” he asserted.

“The Americans must understand—any US military incursion will undoubtedly lead to irreversible consequences.”