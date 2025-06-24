Media WireInt'l Relations

Israel’s attack on Evin Prison ‘grave breach of international law’: UN

By IFP Media Wire
The United Nations Rights Office has condemned Israel’s strike on Evin Prison on Monday, saying it should not have been targeted.

“Evin prison is not a military objective, and targeting it constitutes a grave breach of international humanitarian law,” UN human rights spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, without naming Israel.

People were killed and injured in the strike, according to Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir, who did not give details about the number of victims.

The judicial news outlet Mizan has reported that inmates held in Evin Prison have been transferred to other sites in Tehran province.

