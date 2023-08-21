Israeli woman killed in West Bank shooting

Two people, a man and a woman in their 40s, were travelling in a car near the Beit Hagai settlement when they reportedly came under fire from a passing vehicle on the Route 60 highway.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said the woman, who has yet to be identified, died from her wounds, while the man in a serious condition. A child who was also in the car was unharmed.

According to Israeli media, the passing vehicle fired bullets from an automatic weapon while the settlers’ car was slowly driving around a bend on the highway.

Israeli forces shut down entrances to Hebron and stopped Palestinian cars from entering the city as they launched a manhunt in the area.

Local media reported military helicopters were involved in the search, while checkpoints have also been set up at all entrances to the city as well as at the scene of the shooting.

A large number of troops have stormed Palestinian neighbourhoods near the location of the shooting. They raided homes and shops looking for security camera footage, according to reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received security updates about the latest developments as well as the ongoing manhunt, according to a statement issued by his office.

The shooting comes two days after a suspected Palestinian shot and killed two Israeli settlers in the northern West Bank town of Huwwara near Nablus.

Looking for the suspect, Israeli forces raided Palestinian towns south of the city over the weekend, wounding more than 100 people and making several arrests.

Meanwhile, settler groups carried out revenge attacks on Palestinian homes and properties in several towns and villages across the West Bank, urging crowds to “burn down Huwwara” in circulated social media posts.

Violence in the West Bank has been on the rise in recent months amid a spike in deadly settler attacks and army raids against Palestinians.

According to a tally by Middle East Eye, at least 215 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, including 37 children.

A total of 179 people have died in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, making 2023 one of the bloodiest years in the occupied territory. Another 36 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have killed at least 29 Israelis in the same period, including six children.