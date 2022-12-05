Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in overnight West Bank raid

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 23-year-old Omar Manah was hit in the chest by live fire. During the Israeli operation, Manah was killed at the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem.

In a separate operation, Israeli forces reportedly arrested Yahya Al-Saadi, the son of the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Bassam Al-Saadi, after storming his house in Jenin.

Bassam is currently in an Israeli jail, and his arrest in August resulted in an escalation of tensions, with the PIJ responding to the Israeli military aggression.

In response, over the course of three days in early August, Israeli forces unleashed a wave of airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 49 people, including these 17 children, and wounding at least 360 others.

Local Palestinian news sources stated that following the dawn raid at the Dheisheh refugee, the occupation forces raided several houses at dawn, resulting in clashes. The Israeli military fired live rounds, tear gas and sound bombs.

Several other Palestinians were shot in their limbs and were taken to the hospital.

Palestinian groups in Bethlehem have declared a general strike and a day of mourning for Omar Manah, urging everyone to participate in Manah’s funeral procession.

The latest Israeli escalation follows a series of killings last week, including two brothers.

The latest killings bring the death toll in the occupied Palestinian territories this year to at least 208 Palestinians, of whom 156 were killed in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year recorded for Palestinians since 2005.