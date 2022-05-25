Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in WB raid

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry identified the victim as 16-year-old Ghaith Yamin.

According to the ministry, the victim died at a hospital in early Wednesday from a gunshot wound to his head.

The teenager was afflicted with the injury during clashes with Israeli forces. The clashes erupted as the forces were escorting illegal Israeli settlers during a visit to a shrine in the area.

At least 15 Palestinians were wounded by live fire during the clashes.

The clashes came at a time of heightened tensions between the two sides spurred by the Israeli regime’s recent assassination of well-known Palestinian journalist Shereen Abu Akleh.

The veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot in the head on May 11, when she was reporting on an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

The Israeli regime has, however, refused to assume responsibility for the murder.

Most recently, reports said Manu Pineda, an official with the European Union’s Parliament, who had been supposed to travel to the occupied territories, to examine the situation on the ground following the murder, had been denied entry by the occupying regime