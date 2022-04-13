Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the 34 year-old victim, identified as Mohammad Hasan Assaf, succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a military raid on the city of Nablus on Wednesday, WAFA news agency reported.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment but said earlier that its troops were “conducting counterterrorist operations” in Nablus, as well as other cities and villages of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Department, stated 17 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces stormed the towns of Beita, al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, and Urif, in addition to Nablus.

Jibril added five Palestinians had been shot with live bullets. And one was run over by an Israeli military vehicle.

Eight Palestinians also suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli forces during clashes near Joseph’s Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus.

The Israeli forces also detained a number of Palestinian youths.

The latest development comes as Israeli forces have stepped up their acts of violence against Palestinians in the cities and villages of the West Bank, including al-Quds, with new arrests, injuries, and brutal assaults reported across the Palestinian territory.

On Monday morning, a young Palestinian died of wounds he had sustained the previous day when Israeli military forces raided the occupied northern West Bank city of Jenin and opened fire on dozens of people protesting against Israeli occupation and acts of aggression.

On Sunday night, a young Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the southern occupied West Bank town of al-Khader.

Earlier on Sunday, two Palestinian women had been murdered by Israeli forces in separate locations in the West Bank.

The regime in Tel Aviv has escalated its crackdown on Palestinians since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, arresting a number of Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds, desecrating al-Aqsa Mosque, issuing new restrictions on the Palestinian people’s entry into the mosque, and ordering the demolition of Palestinian homes and agricultural facilities.

The Israeli violence, repeated on a daily basis, has led to fierce clashes between Israelis and Palestinians across the occupied territories.