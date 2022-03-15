Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli soldiers stormed Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday morning to arrest a number of people, triggering a confrontation with the local residents.

The Israeli soldiers then fired live rounds to suppress the protest and disperse the crowd.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 17-year-old Nader Haytham Rayan was struck by several bullets in the head, chest, belly, and hand. He died on the spot.

Three others sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital in Nablus to receive treatment.

Palestinian medical sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said one of them had suffered a grave gunshot wound in the chest, while another had been hit in the leg.

The third one had got burns in the face and neck as a result of the explosion of a concussion grenade.

Moreover, a Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli undercover police in the predominantly Bedouin city of Rahat early on Tuesday.

Palestinian media outlets, citing local sources, identified the victim as 27-year-old Salem al-Harbed.

According to them, he is survived by his wife and three children.

Shortly afterward, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced Israeli forces had killed a young Palestinian man, believed to be in his 20s, in Qalandiya refugee camp.

Wafa news agency reported that Israeli soldiers opened live fire, and fatally shot Alaa Shaham.

The ministry added Shaham was hit by a live round in the head and killed immediately.

Six other people were also injured and taken to Palestine Medical Complex in the central West Bank city of Ramallah.