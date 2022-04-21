Israeli troops fire tear gas, rubber bullets in new raid on al-Aqsa

Israeli police used force and firepower against Palestinian worshipers, forcing some of them, including women, to go inside the building and wait for the extremist Israeli settlers to finish their tour, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

According to the Red Crescent about 20 Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli attacks in al-Aqsa.

Crowds of settlers were allowed by the police to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish Passover holiday, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, leading to great violence against Palestinian worshippers over the past few days.

On Wednesday, more than 1,000 Israeli settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque, provoking more tensions, as the top preacher of the mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, warned the Tel Aviv regime that such repeated storming of the holy site is “playing with fire.”

From Gaza, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denounced the repeated incursions by Israeli settlers, calling on the Palestinian people to continue their mobilization in al-Aqsa Mosque to protect occupied al-Quds and thwart the occupation’s malicious plans.

Hamas also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop its double-standard policy in dealing with our Palestinian people and their just cause with the double standards policy.

Moreover, pro-Palestine solidarity marches have been held around the world, with protesters demanding that their respective governments stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Back in May last year, frequent acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque led to an 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and the Israeli regime, during which the regime killed at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children.