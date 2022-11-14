Israeli troops fatally shoot a Palestinian woman in WB

According to Palestinian local sources, the Palestinian young lady was killed after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on her car in Beytuna town, west of Ramallah on Monday.

She was later identified as 19-year-old Sana Al-Tal.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the young woman was martyred after she was shot in the head by Israeli occupation soldiers during their storming of Beitunia at dawn.

The Israeli occupation army has tightened its deadly grip on the West Bank in the past few months. Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

In early November, the Palestinian health ministry reported that Israel has killed more than 185 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip since the start of 2022.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.