Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian youth on first day of Ramadan

The 25-year-old young man identified as Amir Imar Abu Khadijeh was taken to hospital after he was hit by a bullet in the head on Thursday.

The blow led to a complete laceration of the skull, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed. He was also shot in the lower limbs.

According to local activist Murad Droubi, a large military force raided the village, closed its main entrance and prevented movement of people and cars while troops surrounded a house in the village.

Witnesses said gunfire was heard during the siege of the house that resulted in the killing of Abu Khadijeh.

Since the start of this year, at least 90 Palestinians, including 17 children and one woman, have been killed by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.