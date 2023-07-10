Israeli soldiers kill young Palestinian man in West Bank

The Israeli military announced in a statement that the incident occurred on Monday near a checkpoint located at the southern entrance to Deir Nidham village, situated 13.7 kilometers (8.5 miles) northwest of Ramallah.

It further alleged that as troops approached the vehicle to question him, the Palestinian man got out of his car, hurled a grenade, and opened fire at troops with a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun.

No Israeli troops were injured in the purported incident.

Footage from the scene showed the Palestinian man lying on the ground with the makeshift firearm, next to a white Nissan car without license plates.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency later identified the victim as 33-year-old Bilal Ibrahim Qadah, father of three, and a resident of the town of Shuqba.

Witnesses say Israeli troops prevented the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulances from reaching him after he was shot.

The Israeli force left the young Palestinian man bleeding on the ground for a while before they took his corpse and withdrew from the neighborhood.

The development came a day after Israeli military forces shot and injured a Palestinian woman in al-Quds over an alleged stabbing attempt.

The Israeli police alleged in a statement that the woman, a 50-year-old resident of the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev, attempted to stab a light rail security guard at the Ammunition Hill station, who in response shot her in the leg.

The Israeli guard, who shot the woman, claimed that she began to approach him in a suspicious manner.

“I asked her if she needed any help, and she put her hand in her bag and pulled out a knife. I stepped back, cocked my gun, and fired two shots in the air, and told her to drop the knife,” the guard said, adding, “She didn’t drop it so I fired once at her knee.”

There were no other injuries in the suspected attack.

The Israeli regime has intensified its military operations in the occupied West Bank, killing dozens of Palestinians and wounding hundreds more in the past two years.

The Israeli raids have targeted Palestinian towns, villages, refugee camps, and holy sites, sparking a wave of armed resistance from Palestinian factions.