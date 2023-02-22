Israeli soldiers kill 10 Palestinians in Nablus raid

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

At least 102 people were injured on Wednesday – 82 hit by live ammunition, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Six were in critical condition.

Widespread confrontations broke out soon after the army raided Nablus with dozens of armoured vehicles and special forces at 10am (08:00 GMT).

The army blocked off all entrances to the city before surrounding a home with two wanted Palestinian fighters, Hossam Isleem and Mohammad Abdulghani, who were both killed.

The Lions’ Den armed group announced in a statement that it engaged in clashes with Israeli forces during the raid, alongside the recently announced Balata Brigades group.

The Israeli army said “security forces are now operating in the city of Nablus” but did not provide further details.

Palestinian political parties announced a general strike in the cities of Ramallah and Nablus on Wednesday, calling on Palestinians to go out in protest near Israeli army checkpoints.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023 has now risen to 61 people, including 13 children, in the occupied territories.

Civilians confronting the Israeli army during raids and uninvolved bystanders have also been killed, as well as Palestinian fighters in targeted assassinations and during armed clashes.

Israel stepped up its military raids, arrests and killings in Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank from June 2021, following a popular Palestinian uprising known as the “May outburst” that swept Israel and the Palestinian territories it has illegally occupied since 1967.

In March 2022, following a series of individual Palestinian attacks inside Israel, the Israeli army launched a military campaign that led to 2022 being marked by the United Nations as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2006.

Some 171 Palestinians, including more than 30 children, were killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank last year.