Israeli soldiers kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank’s Jenin

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the three men shot dead on Thursday morning were identified as Ahmad Fashafsheh, 22, Sufian Fakhouri, 26, and Nayef Malaysheh, 25.

A fourth person – 14-year-old Walid Nassar – also died on Thursday from injuries he suffered after he was shot by the Israeli military on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

Fashafsheh, Fakhouri and Malaysheh were shot dead inside a car in the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, in what has been described by Palestinians as an “execution”.

Israeli special forces, including undercover units in civilian clothing, raided Jaba at 6am (04:00 GMT).

Local media outlets reported that an exchange of fire between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces ensued.

Israeli authorities said in a statement that the operation, which involved border police, the army and the intelligence, was intended “to arrest wanted persons on the basis of several shooting operations” targeting the Israeli army.

“During the operation, shots were fired at the [Israeli] forces from the car of the wanted persons, after which we responded and killed three armed men who were in the car,” the statement added, claiming that weapons were found in the car.

Images shared by journalists and residents showed the car almost destroyed, with its roof peeled off and windows shattered.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has critcised the raid.

“They [the Israelis] are the blind force that spreads terror and intimidation to discourage our people from continuing the struggle, which has not and will not stop, no matter the sacrifices,” said PA spokesperson Ibrahim Melhem.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces carried out a large-scale raid on the Jenin refugee camp, killing six men and injuring 26 others with live ammunition, including at least two who remain in critical condition.

A general strike swept across the West Bank on Wednesday in protest against the killings.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed 78 Palestinians since the start of 2023, including 14 children and a woman.

Thirteen Israelis and one Ukrainian have also been killed in Palestinian attacks this year.