Israeli settlers kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank

The youth shot dead on Friday was identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as 19-year-old Gesa Jamal Metan.

According to Palestinian media, Israeli settlers accompanied by regime forces raided Burqa village.

Residents of Burqa stated armed settlers opened fire on Palestinian properties and set several cars on fire.

“The youth of the village went out to confront them using stones. Settlers opened fire, they killed one person and wounded others,” said one witness who asked not to be named.

On Friday, another Palestinian was shot dead during an Israeli raid on a refugee camp east of Tulkarm.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Sa’an was shot in the head and killed.

Abu Sa’an was shot in the head at point-blank range at dawn as Israeli forces clashed with residents of the Nur Shams refugee camp, located to the east of the town of Tulkarm.

According to local media reports, the Israeli military stormed the camp, heavily firing live ammunition, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades at the camp’s residents.

The Palestinian teenager was transferred to a hospital in Tulkarm, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Amjad Zeidan, who said he witnessed the incident from about 200 meters away said that he did not see the youth killed by Israeli troops carrying weapons or explosives, Reuters reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the killing as a “field execution” and called on the International Criminal Court to “break its silence and promptly complete its investigation into the crimes of the occupation.”

The Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad have condemned the killing of Abu Sa’an.

In a press statement, Hamas offered its condolences to the family of Abu Sa’an and praised the resistance fighters for their unrelenting struggle against Israel.

Israeli troops carry out attacks against Palestinians across the occupied territories almost on a daily basis.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.