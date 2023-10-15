Israeli raid on Syria’s Aleppo airport puts it out of service

According to a Syrian military source, the Zionist regime’s new act of aggression targeted the airport “at approximately 11:35 p.m. (20:35 GMT) on Saturday”, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The source added that the attack came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, leading to material damage and putting the airport out of service.

Israel had targeted the airport last time on Thursday, when it also struck the Damascus International Airport in the country’s capital.

The military source stated, “This new aggression confirms the criminal approach of the Israeli occupation entity, which is clearly embodied in its continuing crimes against the Palestinian people and the massacres it commits against innocent civilians, including women and children.”

The source was referring to the regime’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed close to 2,300 Palestinians and injured nearly 10,000 others.

The Israeli aggression targeting Syria “is also clear evidence that this terrorist enemy does not respect international laws and norms, and by attacking civilian airports, it proves that it is the origin of terrorism and the greatest supporter of terrorist organizations in the region and Syria in particular”, the report concluded.

Israel has been attacking the positions of Syria’s military and its allies since 2011, when the country found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed violence and terrorism.

Tel Aviv’s attacks mostly target the positions of Syria’s allies that have been aiding the country in its uphill battle against foreign-sponsored terror groups.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the Israeli assaults, urging the world body’s Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.