Israeli police say detained couple accused of spying for Iran

Israeli police say they have arrested a couple accused of spying on Israeli intelligence sites and collecting information on an Israeli academic on behalf of Tehran.

The police and the Shin Bet internal security agency said in a statement that the arrested man, Rafael Guliev from the central city of Lod, had surveilled Israel’s Mossad spy headquarters for the Iranians.

He also allegedly collected information on an academic working at the Institute for National Security Studies, a prominent Israeli think tank. The Israeli statement did not identify the scholar.

The statement added Guliev was also entrusted with finding an assassin, though it was unclear if he had actually done so. Guliev’s wife, Lala, assisted in the activities, the Israeli authorities claimed.

Israeli security services say they have uncovered several Iranian spy networks in recent months.

Tehran has not directly commented on the cases, including the claims on Thursday.

