Israeli military confirms Iran raids finished

“I can now confirm that we have concluded the Israeli response to Iran’s attacks against Israel,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a video message shared by the Israel Defense Forces.

“We conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran – thwarting immediate threats to the State of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces has fulfilled its mission,” he added.

Hagari warned that if Iran were to begin “a new round of escalation”, Israel will be “obligated to respond”.

“Our message is clear: All those who threaten the state of Israel and seek to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price,” he stated.

“We demonstrated today that we have both the capability and the resolve to act decisively, and we are prepared on offense and defense, to defend the state of Israel and the people of Israel.”

Iran’s air defense force has confirmed Israeli attacks targeting positions in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, saying the offensives have caused limited damage.

“Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the criminal and illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous action, this fake regime attacked parts of military centers in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam this morning in a tension-causing action,” the air defense force announced in a statement on Saturday morning.

It further said that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the act of aggression.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.