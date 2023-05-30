Israeli man shot dead in West Bank

The drive-by shooting on Tuesday took place close to the Israeli settlement of Hermesh, southwest of Jenin. Such settlements are considered illegal under international law.

The man was identified by local media as Meir Tamari, believed to be in his 30s. He was pronounced dead at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center. He had lived at Hermesh for the past four years, according to a statement by the Shomron Regional Council, the Israeli body that administers settlements in the northern West Bank.

An affiliate of the Fatah-linked al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said it had carried out the attack to avenge Palestinians killed by Israel.

“This, and other operations to come, will not be the final response to assuage our pain at the passing of our martyrs. Our pain is greater, and so is our revenge,” the Tulkarm Brigades announced in a statement.

Israeli forces say they have launched a search for two attackers. They also raided a nearby village where they confiscated footage from CCTV cameras.

The attack took place as Israel expands near-nightly military raids in the occupied territory under its most right-wing government yet.

Since the start of 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 158 Palestinians, including 26 children, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The death toll also includes 36 Palestinians killed by the Israeli army during a four-day assault on the besieged Gaza Strip from May 9 to 13.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis, meanwhile, have killed at least 22 in the same period.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in the 1967 War.