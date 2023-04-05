Israeli jets strike besieged Gaza, Palestinians respond to attacks

Explosions were heard west of Gaza City after the Israeli army’s drones targeted a resistance site in that area.

The Israeli army bombed the “Abu Jarad” site, west of Gaza City, in addition to the “Areen” site, northeast of the Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central strip.

Rocket sirens were activated in the settlements around the Gaza Strip, warning of the firing of a missile salvo from the strip, which followed the raids launched by the Israeli fighter jets on resistance sites in Gaza.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Israeli army confirmed that nine rockets were launched from Gaza in two waves, noting that the Iron Dome system intercepted only four of them.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth, the current trend in Israel is a limited response to the rocket fire from Gaza so that matters do not escalate on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday.

The Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip responded to the Israeli aggression by launching surface-to-air missiles at the warplanes.

The National Resistance Brigades (Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces), the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, announced that it bombed the settlements around the Gaza Strip with a rocket barrage, in response to the Zionist raids that targeted the Gaza Strip.

“The National Resistance Brigades and the Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades announce that they bombed the city of Asqalan with a rocket barrage a while ago in response to the Zionist aggression that targets our land and our al-Quds,” the statement read.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem also stated that “the Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip this morning is a failed attempt to prevent Gaza from continuing to support our people in al-Quds and the West Bank by all means.”

Qassem went on to say that the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip and all of Palestine will remain a sword and a shield for al-Quds.

“The bombing will not intimidate us. On the contrary, it strengthens our commitment to exercising our right to support the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque,” he concluded.