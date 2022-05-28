Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in WB

The ministry identified the slain teenager as 15-year-old Zaid Mohammad Ghoneim, who succumbed to his wounds at hospital after being shot by live bullets in his back and neck, according to Quds News Network.

The agency cited local sources and eyewitnesses as saying that the teenager killed by the Israeli forces in cold blood as he was surprised by their presence in the village and tried to hide in a parking garage.

The Israeli military announced it was “not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.”

Ghoneim is the third Palestinian teen to be killed by Israeli forces this week in the occupied territories, and fifth since the cold-blooded murder of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this month.

He is also 13th Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year, according to Defense for Children- Palestine (DCIP), an independent, local Palestinian child rights organization.

On Wednesday, the regime forces killed 16-year-old Palestinian boy Ghaith Yameen in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus after shooting him in the head.

Before that, on Saturday, Israeli forces killed 17-year-old Palestinian boy Amjad al-Fayed during a military raid into the Jenin refugee camp after targeting him in the neck and chest.

Ghuneim’s murder on Friday came hours after Israeli forces injured at least 90 people in protests in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said.

Palestine’s Ma’an news agency cited the PRCS as saying that its staffers had dealt with 88 injuries from the Israeli fire in Nablus and nearby towns and villages.

The towns of Beit Dajan, Jabal Sabih, Beita, and Hawara in Nablus were reported to have witnessed violent confrontations with the occupation forces.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned Israel of another war if it allows the right-wing groups and illegal settlers to march through the occupied Old City of East al-Quds.

Palestinian resistance groups have strongly censured the Israeli regime and settlers for rolling the so-called March of the Flags in the occupied holy city on May 29, a provocative march that marks Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds in 1967.