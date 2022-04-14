Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in WB

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry, 14-year-old Qusai Hamamrah was fatally shot during a swoop by the forces on the village of Husan near the city of Bethlehem in southern West Bank on Wednesday night.

The Israeli military alleged that the victim had thrown a petrol bomb at the forces, who “used live ammunition in order to stop the immediate threat.”

The troops then prevented the teenager from receiving emergency medical aid, prompting his death from the multiple gunshots that he had received.

The ministry also said a 20-year-old Palestinian youth, named as Omar Alyan, had also been fatally shot by the forces near the city of Ramallah in the Silwad village.

The ministry added the second victim died during clashes that erupted after Israeli forces carried out an arrest raid in the area. At least six other Palestinians were also injured during the raid.

The regime has stepped up its deadly aggression across the Palestinian territories since the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, triggering Palestinians to ramp up their resistance operations in response.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that “two youths died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack in the Jenin district” earlier in the day.

The raid marked the sixth day of an Israeli “counterterrorism operation” in the occupied West Bank, which has mainly targeted Jenin.

One of the Palestinians killed was identified as Shas Kamamji, the brother of Ayham Kamamji, one of the prisoners who managed to escape the highly-fortified Gilboa prison in September. The other was identified as Mustafa Abu-Arub, who was shot dead at the western entrance of Jenin. He was a resident of Misilyah village, south of Jenin.

According to Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, a large number of Israeli forces barged their way into al-Yamun and Kafr Dan towns, west and northwest of the city, triggering violent confrontations in which six other Palestinians were also wounded, one of them critically.

Israeli forces also arrested four Palestinians, including three brothers of Kamamji, after storming their houses in Kafr Dan and another from al-Yamun.

Most recently, a shooting operation killed at least three people and injured eight others in the heart of Tel Aviv. The attack was conducted when a Palestinian youth, identified as Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, entered a pub on a crowded main street in the city and began firing his weapon.

The 28-year-old, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, was killed by Israeli forces in a pre-dawn firefight near a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan.

Various Palestinian resistance groups and the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah have hailed the incident as a “heroic operation.”