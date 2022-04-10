Israeli forces kill another Palestinian in WB

Sources told WAFA news agency Israeli forces opened fire on the woman in the vicinity of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, causing her critical injuries.

Forces reportedly prevented the medical staff from reaching the area and left the woman on the ground bleeding to death.

The Israeli army declared the area a closed military zone and closed the mosque while workers were still inside in the aftermath of the shooting.

Earlier, the Palestinian health ministry announced that a Palestinian woman has been killed by Israeli troops near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem