Israeli forces fatally shoot Palestinian youth in WB

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the shooting took place during a confrontation between local Palestinians and Israeli troops after the latter broke into the al-Ain refugee camp, west of Nablus, and surrounded a house there on Wednesday morning.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the victim, identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Abd al-Hakim Nada, was taken to hospital in very critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the medical center.

On Tuesday, three Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli military in Nablus.

The Israeli military said its forces had “engaged and neutralized” three alleged Palestinian gunmen, claiming that three assault rifles, a handgun, and other equipment were confiscated from their vehicle.

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement later announced that they were members of the group.

“The martyrdom of the three young Palestinians does not weaken resistance [to the Israeli occupation]… and our youth will keep to the path until they achieve their goal,” it noted.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank in recent months, with the Israeli military carrying out near-nightly raids and the Palestinians responding with retaliatory attacks.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the beginning of this year.