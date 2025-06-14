IFP ExclusiveEnergy

Israeli drone attack targets Iran’s Phase 14 of South Pars Gas Field

By IFP Editorial Staff
South Pars

An Israeli micro-drone struck one of the refineries in Phase 14 of Iran’s South Pars gas field earlier Saturday, triggering a powerful explosion and subsequent fire in part of the facility.

Emergency response and air defense units swiftly responded to the incident and are currently managing the situation.

Details regarding the extent of the damage have not yet been released.

In a separate but possibly related development, an incident was also reported at Fajr Jam Gas Refinery, where gas from the South Pars field and the Nar and Kangan gas fields is processed and sweetened.

The cause of that incident remains under investigation. The Ministry of Petroleum has not yet issued an official statement but has confirmed that a thorough inquiry is underway.

