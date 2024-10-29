Israeli Cabinet discusses 2nd raid on Iran following drone strike near Netanyahu’s home

Although the drone, launched from Lebanon, hit a bedroom window, neither Netanyahu nor his family were present at the time, Israeli media reported.

Hezbollah has taken responsibility for the drone attack on the Israeli PM’s house in the town of Caesarea.

Security officials told Cabinet ministers during the meeting that Israel’s latest response to Iran did not include retaliation for the drone strike, hinting at further action. The Cabinet discussed several potential responses, with a decision expected soon, Channel 13 reported.

On Saturday, the Iranian Air Defense Forces said in a statement that the country’s integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the Israeli strikes targeting military locations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.

The Iranian Army also announced that four of its servicemen had been martyred in the raids.

Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli assault as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, reiterating its right to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression. Tehran has stressed that it is not looking for war but will not abandon its right to give an appropriate and firm response to Israel’s latest onslaught.