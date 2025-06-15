Israeli attacks killed civilians, mostly women and children: Iran’s health minister

Zafarghandi said on Sunday that medical teams across the country have been actively treating the injured following the Israeli regime’s terrorist attacks that started early Friday on Tehran and several other cities.

“Most of the martyrs and the wounded in recent days were civilians, many of them women and children,” he said.

In the early hours of Friday, Israel launched unprovoked assaults against the Islamic Republic of Iran, assassinating high-ranking Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, which also martyred over 70 civilians, including women and children.

The Tel Aviv regime also carried out large-scale military aggression in multiple locations inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and residential buildings in Tehran and other cities.

Iran soon launched its retaliatory operation “True Promise III” against the Israeli regime by firing a barrage of missiles toward the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday night.

The operation began immediately after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a televised message, saying that the “despicable” Israeli regime would be “rendered helpless” following reprisal by the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.