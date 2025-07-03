Israel will receive ‘harder slap in face’ in case of renewed assault: Iran’s top general

Speaking to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV channel on Wednesday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces did not use all their capabilities in response to last month’s Israeli-US assault.

“The Israeli regime suffered a heavy defeat in its recent aggression against Iran, and we warn that if it repeats any such mistake, it will get an even harder slap in the face from the Iranian nation and Armed Forces,” he added.

Mousavi also noted that the Israelis and their supporters have been gathering their strength for years to deal a blow to the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s enemies are seeking to target the Islamic Republic and divide the country, using the nuclear issue as a pretext, he pointed out.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal assault.