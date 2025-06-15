Israel asked US to join it in striking Iran: Axios

Several above-ground facilities in Iran, including sites in Natanz and Esfahan, were destroyed in recent Israeli strikes, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi.

Israel described the operation as a preemptive move to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon – Iran has consistently denied that it has any intention to do so.

Grossi stated the Iranian government had also informed him that the Fordow enrichment plant near the city of Qom, a heavily fortified site built deep inside a mountain, was targeted, but there are no indications that the site sustained significant damage.

According to Axios, Israel lacks the bunker-busting bombs and long-range bomber aircraft required to destroy Fordow. The US, however, possesses both and operates forces within range of Iran.

Israeli officials reportedly believe that if Fordow remains operational after the operation ends, Tel Aviv’s mission to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program will have failed.

An Israeli official told Axios the US might participate in the campaign and stated President Donald Trump had indicated during a recent call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would consider it “if necessary.” The White House has denied this claim.

A second American official confirmed that Israel had requested US involvement but said the Trump administration is not considering it.

Washington has reportedly distanced itself from the operation, while warning that even a limited strike could draw the US into the war. White House officials have argued that it would be illegitimate for Iran to retaliate against American forces.

A senior US official told the outlet that while the Israeli attacks could not be prevented, a peaceful resolution remains possible.

“We have the ability to negotiate a successful, peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing,” the source continued, adding, “The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program.”

Nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington began in April, with Trump warning of military consequences if diplomacy failed.

On Saturday, Tehran cancelled a sixth round of negotiations scheduled in Oman. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said talks would not resume until Israeli strikes come to an end.