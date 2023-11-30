Israel kills two Palestinian children in West Bank refugee camp

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Adam al-Ghoul, nine, and Basil Suleiman Abu al-Wafa, 15, were killed by soldiers in the camp, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have launched an all-out assault on the camp, which is a major source of resistance and has been invaded repeatedly over the past year, especially since Hamas’s 7 October attack on southern Israel.

Locals told the Wafa news agency that Israeli troops forced residents of Damj neighbourhood to leave their homes at gunpoint, after “massive destruction” by Israeli weaponry.

CCTV footage of Ghoul’s killing was greeted with outrage on social media.

Ghoul can be seen running before falling down dead, apparently from a gunshot wound. Another boy is then seen dragging him off the street, with blood pooling beneath Ghoul.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank in 50 days. Over 3,300 have been detained.

The early hours of Wednesday morning also saw Israeli forces launch a string of raids across several other refugee camps in the West Bank.

In Jericho, Israeli troops stormed homes in Ein el-Sultan and Aqbat Jabr refugee camps, accompanied by a military bulldozer in the latter. In Nablus, Israeli forces raided Askar camp, where violent confrontations broke out with residents. And in Ramallah, Palestinian homes were stormed in the Jalazone camp, after which young men from the camp confronted Israeli forces.

Settler violence has continued throughout the war and the ceasefire.