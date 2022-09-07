Israeli troops kill young Palestinian in WB

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Younis Ghassan Tayeh, 21, was killed on Wednesday in al-Far’a refugee camp, which is located Southwest of Tubas city, after being shot in the heart.

It added that Palestinian medics rushed the young man to a hospital in Tubas, but he succumbed to his serious wounds shortly afterwards.

Israeli troops also broke into a number of houses in the camp, triggering confrontations with local residents. The forces fired dozens of live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas canisters as well as stun grenades to disperse the protesting crowd.

The developments came a day after Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man during a large military raid on the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the man as 29-year-old Mohammad Sabaaneh.

Israeli forces continue their near-daily raid-and-arrest operations in various parts of the West Bank, wounding or killing Palestinians. Such raids are carried out while Israeli settlers also conduct acts of violence against Palestinians and their property.

Settler violence is rampant in the occupied Palestinian territories. The acts of violence and vandalism, known as price tag attacks which are committed by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property, have risen in recent years.

However, Israeli authorities rarely prosecute Israeli settlers for their assaults on Palestinians and their property and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.

Many Palestinians have also sustained injuries or lost their lives in incidents due to allegations that they attempted stabbing or car-ramming attacks against Israeli settlers and forces.

Nearly 80 Palestinians, including dozens of Palestinian children, have been killed so far this year, many as a result of the use of lethal force by the Israeli authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.