Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in WB

The slain Palestinian was identified as 18-year-old Musab Mohammad Nafal, who was targeted with a live bullet to the heart near the town of Sinjil on Saturday.

Palestinian Health Ministry announced, “Nafal had been critically injured by a live Israeli bullet in the heart,” adding that he “was rushed to Palestine Medical Complex in [the city of] Ramallah where he was pronounced dead of his wound.”

Another Palestinian, who has not been identified yet, was seriously injured by the Israeli forces during the same incident, it added. The regime’s forces, however, refused to hand the second Palestinian over to medical teams for treatment, rather placing him under arrest.

Describing the incident, the Israeli military claimed that the duo were fired at while the regime’s forces were dealing with “people throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles.”

Late last month, the United Nations special coordinator for “the Middle East Peace Process,” Tor Wennesland, warned that “2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs began systematically tracking Palestinian fatalities in 2005.”

“Near-daily instances of violence, [are] unfolding against a backdrop of unabated Israeli settlement expansion, evictions of Palestinians, and home demolitions,” Wennesland further stated at the time.