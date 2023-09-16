Israel strikes Gaza Strip after border violence

The attack was the first since early July, when Israel responded to rocket fire from Gaza launched after its deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in years.

The army said it hit a military post belonging to the Hamas group in the northern Gaza Strip.

A military spokesman stated the air strike hit an area where Palestinians had gathered earlier Friday, near the permanently closed Karni crossing.

A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media.

There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the air strike.

Earlier on Friday, Israel attacked demonstrators near Gaza’s border with the occupied territories.

An AFP journalist at the protest saw two demonstrators with gunshot wounds.

The territory’s health ministry also announced as many as 12 Gazans had been wounded at various rallies along the border.

The air raid comes after an explosion killed at least five Gazans during a border rally on Wednesday. A bomb which may have been a hand grenade detonated while being carried by a protester.

There have been multiple wars fought between Gaza-based fighters and Israel in recent years.

At least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in five days of cross-border exchanges in May.