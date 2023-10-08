Israel-Palestine conflict: PM says Israel “embarking on a long and difficult war”

Palestinian death toll rises to 256: Health ministry
At least 256 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours, including 20 children, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Sunday.
A further 1,788 Palestinians have been injured, including 121 children, the ministry said in a statement.
Over 1,800 people injured in Hamas attacks: Israel
The surprise attacks by Hamas have injured more than 1,800 people, according to Israeli officials.
As of Sunday at 6:30 a.m. local time 1,864 injured people had been evacuated to hospitals, Israel’s Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Of those, 19 are in critical condition and 326 have serious injuries.
Israel says it hit a Hezbollah post around the border with Lebanon
Israeli military has announced one of its drones struck “a Hezbollah infrastructure… in the Mount Dov” area along border with Lebanon.
The Israeli army made the statement on social media platform X.
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting Israeli sites
The Lebanese group Hezbollah issued a statement Sunday claiming responsibility for targeting three Israeli sites in an area known as Shebaa Farms using missiles and artillery.
Shebaa Farms is considered by Lebanon as Israeli-occupied.
The three sites include the Radar site, the Zabdin site, and the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site, the statement by Hezbollah said.
Israel responded to the attacks by firing artillery at the area in Lebanon where the strike originated, the IDF announced earlier.
Israel launches attack on southern Lebanon after ‘shot’ fired
The Israeli military has announced it fired artillery on southern Lebanon in response to a shot from the area.
“Israeli artillery is in the process of striking the area of Lebanon from which a shot was fired,” said a statement, which was issued shortly before 7:30am (04:30 GMT) and did not give any further details about the attack.
The Reuters news agency, citing three security sources, reported the projectiles launched from Lebanese territory hit an Israeli military position in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa farms early in the morning.
Israeli forces have struck 426 targets in Gaza: IDF
Israeli warplanes continued striking Gaza on Sunday morning as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) evacuated Israeli residents around the Gaza Strip overnight.
Israeli forces struck 426 targets in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas, the IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed in a briefing on Sunday.
Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are operating on the ground around the Gaza Strip, Hagari added.
The IDF shared footage showing a strike on a multi-story building in the city.
The strike hit “Hamas military targets located in multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.
IDF fighting to clear Hamas fighters inside Israel before launching offensive: Spokesperson
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were still fighting to clear Hamas fighters inside the country early Sunday morning.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, told CNN’s Jake Tapper “many hundreds”, possibly as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in Saturday’s surprise attacks.
As of 4:15 a.m. local time Sunday morning, Conricus said: “We are still fighting, clearing the last houses and locations and communities and bases.”
“Hopefully, at the break of dawn we will be able to declare that we have finally restored sovereignty and order in Israel. But that has not yet been achieved. And that will be our number one priority,” Conricus continued.
“Then we will lock down the border and make sure that there are no other terrorists coming in,” he added, noting, “And then we shall start to focus on hitting Hamas like we have never hit Hamas before.”
Israeli security forces secure control of Sderot police station
Israel’s southern district police forces and soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday secured control of Sderot police station, according to a southern district police spokesperson.
“Starting in the morning, the southern district police forces and IDF soldiers are working to neutralize terrorists who infiltrated the Sderot station,” the police spokesperson said.
“A short time ago, full control was achieved.”
About 10 armed “terrorists” were “neutralized,” after the forces were ordered to carry out live fire “by all means” on the station where “the terrorists were entrenched,” the spokesperson added.
“Our police officers and soldiers acted throughout the last day with great courage and determination. We are in a difficult time but now we raise our heads and continue to act with determination,” the police spokesperson stated.
“The instruction to the public is to stay at home, there is no permission to go out,” the police spokesperson continued, noting, “We will continue to provide ongoing security and respond to incidents quickly.”
Death toll rises to 300: Israeli official
Following Saturday’s surprise attacks from Hamas, the death toll in Israel rose to at least 300, an Israeli official told CNN early on Sunday morning.
According to Israeli media, more than 1,500 others have been injured.
Fighting carried on throughout the day, and a fresh round of rocket attacks hit Tel Aviv and other areas on Saturday evening.
IDF says number of captured Israelis is “significant” as Hamas warns hostages now spread across Gaza
The number of Israeli nationals captured by Hamas is “unprecedented”, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have told CNN as the group said that the hostages its fighters had taken were being held across Gaza.
“It is unprecedented in our history that we have so many Israeli nationals in the hands of a terrorist organization,” IDF Spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Saturday.
“These are extremely disturbing scenes for any Israeli to see. I don’t even want to imagine what the fate of this Israeli person will be at the hands of these blood-thirsty animals.”
“I can assure you that the IDF will be focused on getting each and every Israeli back”, Conricus continued, adding that the number of civilians and soldiers captured by Hamas is an “unfortunately, a significant number.”
“These are numbers that we have never, ever seen before and these are, they’re unprecedented, and they will force an unprecedented response from Israel,” stated Conricus.
In a statement Saturday, Hamas announced the captured Israeli hostages are being held across the Gaza strip and warned against attacks in the area.
“Threatening Gaza and its people is a losing game and a broken record,” Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said in a recorded audio message late on Saturday.
“What happens to the people of the Gaza Strip will happen to them and beware of miscalculation,” Obaida added.
The Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed earlier on Saturday to have captured “dozens” of Israelis during Saturday’s surprise attack.
After the attack, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “destroy” Hamas.
“We will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech late on Saturday.
“I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere,” he added.
Israel extends “special security situation” across entire territory
Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant expanded the country’s “special security situation” to the entirety of Israel’s territory late Saturday, according to his communications office.
This enables the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to provide security instructions to civilians and to close public sites as needed for security, the minister’s office said.
A “special security situation” area, within an 80-kilometer (48-mile) radius of the Gaza Strip, had been established earlier on Saturday.
“Today we saw the face of evil. The Hamas (terrorist organization) has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel – attacking men, women, children, and the elderly, indiscriminately,” Gallant said in a statement.
“Hamas will understand very quickly that it has made a mistake – a grave mistake and will pay a (heavy) price,” he added.
The defense minister’s statement comes after Gaza militants fired a fresh round of rockets on Saturday evening, making direct hits on multiple locations inside Israel, including in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli authorities.
In a Telegram post, the armed wing of Hamas announced it had fired an additional 150 rockets in response to the bombing of a residential tower in Gaza City.
In his statement, Gallant claimed he had been close to destroying Hamas 15 years ago, when he headed the military’s Southern Command, but that he was stopped by “the political echelon.”
“This phenomenon will not continue. We will change reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years,” he continued, stating, “What was before will be no more. We will operate at full force.”
“I ask Israel’s citizens to remain determined and to support our security forces,” he added.
Israel is “embarking on a long and difficult war”: PM
Israel’s political-security cabinet convened late on Saturday to determine the country’s response to the surprise attack by Hamas.
The cabinet made a “series of operational decisions aimed at bringing about the destruction of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority,” according to a statement from the office of Israel’s Prime Minister.
“We are embarking on a long and difficult war. The war was forced upon us by a murderous attack by Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
“The first phase ends at these hours by the destruction of the majority of the enemy forces that penetrated our territory. At the same time, we started the offensive formation, and it will continue without reservation and without respite until the objectives are achieved,” Netanyahu continued.
Israel aims to “negate [Hamas’s] ability and desire to threaten and harm the citizens of Israel for many years to come,” according to the statement.
“We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win,” Netanyahu added.
“Among the decisions made by the cabinet are the stopping of the supply of electricity, fuel and goods.”
Hamas says number of Israelis taken prisoner ‘several times greater’ than dozens
The total number of Israelis captured by Hamas is “several times greater” than dozens, according to the military wing of Hamas.
A Hamas spokesman was responding to Israeli statements on those taken captive. Neither side has given a clear number.
The spokesman stated those taken captive were spread throughout all areas of the Gaza Strip.
“Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering”: US Defense Secretary
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened another call with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the commander of US Central Command, a US defense official told CNN.
The purpose of the subsequent call was to ensure the Defense Department was in the best position to help Israel with its defense headed into the evening, the official said.
The second call comes after Austin spoke with Gen. Charles Q. Brown and Gen. Erik Kurilla about the situation on the ground in Israel.
In a statement Saturday morning, Austin underscored US support for Israel and Israel’s right to defend itself amid an unprecedented cross-border attack from Gaza.
“Our commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians,” underlined Austin.
Palestinian death toll in the West Bank and Gaza: Report
According to the health ministries in Gaza and the West Bank, this is the death and injury toll so far:
- 232 dead, over 1,700 injured in the Gaza Strip
- Six dead (two in Ramallah, one in Jericho, one in Qalqilia and two in Hebron), more than 50 injured in the West Bank
Israeli death toll rises to 250: Authorities
The death toll in Israel has risen to 250, according to Israel’s emergency medical service.
Another 1,500 people were injured, with 270 more in serious condition, the emergency medical service has confirmed.
IDF tells civilians in Gaza to leave their houses
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have urged civilians in Gaza to leave their residential areas immediately for their safety as Israeli military operations continue to target Hamas following Saturday’s surprise attacks.
“Residents of the Gaza Strip, pay attention! Hamas operations force the IDF to operate in your place of residence. For your safety, you must leave your place of residence immediately,” Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesman for the Arab media, said in a post on X on Sunday.
The post includes four videos that give instructions to civilians in Gaza on where to go in each area of the city.
Almost 2 million people live in Gaza’s 140 square miles. Governed by Hamas, the densely packed territory is largely cut off from the rest of the world by an Israeli blockade of Gaza’s land, air and sea dating back to 2007. Egypt controls Gaza’s southern border crossing, Rafah.
Israel has placed heavy restrictions on the freedom of civilian movement and controls the import of basic goods into the narrow coastal strip.
Biden: “The United States stands with Israel”
US President Joe Biden addressed the attack by Palestinian militants Saturday, saying, “The United States stands with Israel.”
“There is never justification for terrorist attacks,” Biden stated in his remarks from the White House, where he condemned the militant group Hamas for launching a surprise attack on Israel early this morning.
He added that the US will have Israel’s back. “We will make sure that they have the help their citizens need, and they can continue to defend themselves,” the president said.
Biden added he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and said that his administration’s support for Israel’s security “is rock solid and unwavering.”
“I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorists assaults,” Biden said of his call with Netanyahu.
“Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, full stop.”
The US president also discouraged other parties hostile to Israel from exploiting these attacks.
“The world is watching,” he warned.
Israeli brigade leader killed: Israeli military
Israel’s military has confirmed the commander of the Nahal Brigade, Lieutenant-Colonel Yonathan Steinberg, was killed by Hamas fighters in southern Israel.
The brigade is a main infantry branch of the Israeli military.
The military said on X Steinberg was fatally shot near Kerem Shalom as he was responding to a gunfight between his brigade and Hamas fighters.
הותר לפרסום כי מפקד חטיבת הנח"ל, אלוף-משנה יהונתן שטיינברג ז"ל נהרג היום בהיתקלות עם מחבל סמוך לכרם שלום.
אלוף-משנה יהונתן שטיינברג ז"ל, בן 42 מהקיבוץ שומרייה, היה בדרכו לחילופי אש שניהלו פקודיו עם מחבלים. בדרכו, נתקל במחבל ונהרג במהלך חילופי אש סמוך לכרם שלום>> pic.twitter.com/BNNrVYW2vN
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 7, 2023
Amnesty International calls on Israeli security forces and Palestinian armed groups to protect civilians
The human rights watchdog Amnesty International has called on Israeli security forces and Palestinian armed groups to “make every effort to protect the lives of civilians in (the) outbreak of fighting in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”
“We are deeply alarmed by the mounting civilian death tolls in Gaza, Israel and the occupied West Bank and urgently call on all parties to the conflict to abide by international law and make every effort to avoid further civilian bloodshed,” Amnesty International said in a statement on Saturday.
“Under international humanitarian law, all sides in a conflict have a clear obligation to protect the lives of civilians caught up in the hostilities,” stated Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.
The human rights watchdog warned that “deliberately targeting civilians, carrying out disproportionate attacks, and indiscriminate attacks which kill or injure civilians are war crimes.”
UNICEF chief says monitoring for rights violations against children
The head of UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, has stressed she is “deeply concerned for the well-being of children in Israel and the State of Palestine”.
“With hundreds of civilians reportedly killed or injured, we are closely monitoring the situation for reports of grave rights violations committed against children,” Catherine Russell stated in a statement.