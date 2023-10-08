Israel-Palestine conflict: PM says Israel “embarking on a long and difficult war”

Palestinian death toll rises to 256: Health ministry

At least 256 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours, including 20 children, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced Sunday.

A further 1,788 Palestinians have been injured, including 121 children, the ministry said in a statement.

Over 1,800 people injured in Hamas attacks: Israel

The surprise attacks by Hamas have injured more than 1,800 people, according to Israeli officials.

As of Sunday at 6:30 a.m. local time 1,864 injured people had been evacuated to hospitals, Israel’s Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Of those, 19 are in critical condition and 326 have serious injuries.

Israel says it hit a Hezbollah post around the border with Lebanon

Israeli military has announced one of its drones struck “a Hezbollah infrastructure… in the Mount Dov” area along border with Lebanon. The Israeli army made the statement on social media platform X.

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting Israeli sites

The Lebanese group Hezbollah issued a statement Sunday claiming responsibility for targeting three Israeli sites in an area known as Shebaa Farms using missiles and artillery. Shebaa Farms is considered by Lebanon as Israeli-occupied. The three sites include the Radar site, the Zabdin site, and the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site, the statement by Hezbollah said. Israel responded to the attacks by firing artillery at the area in Lebanon where the strike originated, the IDF announced earlier.

Israel launches attack on southern Lebanon after ‘shot’ fired

The Israeli military has announced it fired artillery on southern Lebanon in response to a shot from the area. “Israeli artillery is in the process of striking the area of Lebanon from which a shot was fired,” said a statement, which was issued shortly before 7:30am (04:30 GMT) and did not give any further details about the attack. The Reuters news agency, citing three security sources, reported the projectiles launched from Lebanese territory hit an Israeli military position in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa farms early in the morning.

Israeli forces have struck 426 targets in Gaza: IDF

Israeli warplanes continued striking Gaza on Sunday morning as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) evacuated Israeli residents around the Gaza Strip overnight.

Israeli forces struck 426 targets in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas, the IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed in a briefing on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers are operating on the ground around the Gaza Strip, Hagari added.

The IDF shared footage showing a strike on a multi-story building in the city.

The strike hit “Hamas military targets located in multi-story buildings in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

IDF fighting to clear Hamas fighters inside Israel before launching offensive: Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were still fighting to clear Hamas fighters inside the country early Sunday morning.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, told CNN’s Jake Tapper “many hundreds”, possibly as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in Saturday’s surprise attacks.

As of 4:15 a.m. local time Sunday morning, Conricus said: “We are still fighting, clearing the last houses and locations and communities and bases.”

“Hopefully, at the break of dawn we will be able to declare that we have finally restored sovereignty and order in Israel. But that has not yet been achieved. And that will be our number one priority,” Conricus continued.

“Then we will lock down the border and make sure that there are no other terrorists coming in,” he added, noting, “And then we shall start to focus on hitting Hamas like we have never hit Hamas before.”

Israeli security forces secure control of Sderot police station

Israel’s southern district police forces and soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday secured control of Sderot police station, according to a southern district police spokesperson.

“Starting in the morning, the southern district police forces and IDF soldiers are working to neutralize terrorists who infiltrated the Sderot station,” the police spokesperson said.

“A short time ago, full control was achieved.”

About 10 armed “terrorists” were “neutralized,” after the forces were ordered to carry out live fire “by all means” on the station where “the terrorists were entrenched,” the spokesperson added.

“Our police officers and soldiers acted throughout the last day with great courage and determination. We are in a difficult time but now we raise our heads and continue to act with determination,” the police spokesperson stated.

“The instruction to the public is to stay at home, there is no permission to go out,” the police spokesperson continued, noting, “We will continue to provide ongoing security and respond to incidents quickly.”

Death toll rises to 300: Israeli official

Following Saturday’s surprise attacks from Hamas, the death toll in Israel rose to at least 300, an Israeli official told CNN early on Sunday morning.

According to Israeli media, more than 1,500 others have been injured.

Fighting carried on throughout the day, and a fresh round of rocket attacks hit Tel Aviv and other areas on Saturday evening.

IDF says number of captured Israelis is “significant” as Hamas warns hostages now spread across Gaza

The number of Israeli nationals captured by Hamas is “unprecedented”, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have told CNN as the group said that the hostages its fighters had taken were being held across Gaza.

“It is unprecedented in our history that we have so many Israeli nationals in the hands of a terrorist organization,” IDF Spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Saturday.

“These are extremely disturbing scenes for any Israeli to see. I don’t even want to imagine what the fate of this Israeli person will be at the hands of these blood-thirsty animals.”

“I can assure you that the IDF will be focused on getting each and every Israeli back”, Conricus continued, adding that the number of civilians and soldiers captured by Hamas is an “unfortunately, a significant number.”

“These are numbers that we have never, ever seen before and these are, they’re unprecedented, and they will force an unprecedented response from Israel,” stated Conricus.

In a statement Saturday, Hamas announced the captured Israeli hostages are being held across the Gaza strip and warned against attacks in the area.

“Threatening Gaza and its people is a losing game and a broken record,” Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida said in a recorded audio message late on Saturday.

“What happens to the people of the Gaza Strip will happen to them and beware of miscalculation,” Obaida added.

The Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed earlier on Saturday to have captured “dozens” of Israelis during Saturday’s surprise attack.

After the attack, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “destroy” Hamas.

“We will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech late on Saturday.

“I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere,” he added.

Israel extends “special security situation” across entire territory

Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant expanded the country’s “special security situation” to the entirety of Israel’s territory late Saturday, according to his communications office.

This enables the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to provide security instructions to civilians and to close public sites as needed for security, the minister’s office said.

A “special security situation” area, within an 80-kilometer (48-mile) radius of the Gaza Strip, had been established earlier on Saturday.

“Today we saw the face of evil. The Hamas (terrorist organization) has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel – attacking men, women, children, and the elderly, indiscriminately,” Gallant said in a statement.

“Hamas will understand very quickly that it has made a mistake – a grave mistake and will pay a (heavy) price,” he added.

The defense minister’s statement comes after Gaza militants fired a fresh round of rockets on Saturday evening, making direct hits on multiple locations inside Israel, including in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli authorities.

In a Telegram post, the armed wing of Hamas announced it had fired an additional 150 rockets in response to the bombing of a residential tower in Gaza City.

In his statement, Gallant claimed he had been close to destroying Hamas 15 years ago, when he headed the military’s Southern Command, but that he was stopped by “the political echelon.”

“This phenomenon will not continue. We will change reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years,” he continued, stating, “What was before will be no more. We will operate at full force.”

“I ask Israel’s citizens to remain determined and to support our security forces,” he added.

Israel is “embarking on a long and difficult war”: PM

Israel’s political-security cabinet convened late on Saturday to determine the country’s response to the surprise attack by Hamas.

The cabinet made a “series of operational decisions aimed at bringing about the destruction of the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority,” according to a statement from the office of Israel’s Prime Minister.

“We are embarking on a long and difficult war. The war was forced upon us by a murderous attack by Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“The first phase ends at these hours by the destruction of the majority of the enemy forces that penetrated our territory. At the same time, we started the offensive formation, and it will continue without reservation and without respite until the objectives are achieved,” Netanyahu continued.

Israel aims to “negate [Hamas’s] ability and desire to threaten and harm the citizens of Israel for many years to come,” according to the statement.

“We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win,” Netanyahu added.

“Among the decisions made by the cabinet are the stopping of the supply of electricity, fuel and goods.”

Hamas says number of Israelis taken prisoner ‘several times greater’ than dozens