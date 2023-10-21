Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Humanitarian aid begins crossing into Gaza from Egypt’s Rafah

The Gaza-based office warned that the aid convoy – the first to be allowed entry into Gaza in two weeks – was not enough to “change the humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip is experiencing”.

Marouf added in his statement that the UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees that is set to receive the aid, should distribute it across the Gaza Strip. His call comes amid some reports the entry of aid was conditioned on distributing it only in southern Gaza.

Salama Marouf, the head of the Gaza-based government media office, said in a statement the aid trucks about to enter on Saturday morning would not be able to “change the humanitarian catastrophe that the Gaza Strip is experiencing”.

Palestinian officials in Gaza have said the “first limited convoy of basic needs” that has entered the besieged strip through Egypt was not enough and stressed that a humanitarian corridor must remain open permanently to allow the entry of more supplies and the exit of wounded people needing treatment abroad.

The first convoy of aid trucks have entered besieged Gaza on Saturday.

The Rafah crossing closed soon after 20 trucks went through.

The US embassy in Israel announced it has received information that the Rafah crossing will open at 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) on Saturday.

“If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the embassy said.

“We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open.”

“US citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing,” the embassy noted.

The embassy added that the situation remains “dynamic and fluid,” and the security environment is “unpredictable,” advising people to “assess your personal safety and security before choosing to move toward the border or trying to cross.”

Humanitarian aid has been stuck in Egypt for days as Gaza plunges into a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Gaza is fast running out of food, water, fuel and medical supplies – all while being pounded by relentless airstrikes.

The electricity blackout and ban on fuel imports have had “devastating consequences” on the healthcare system and access to clean water, warned the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Saturday.

It added that about 1.4 million people had been displaced in Gaza – more than 60% of the entire strip’s population of 2 million.

According to a statement from Hamas’s media office, “The relief aid convoy that is supposed to enter today includes 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies (canned goods).”

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said at least 17 of its staff had been killed in the war, warning that the death toll would likely rise.

The executive director of the World Food Programme has called for “reliable and sustained access” to be granted to humanitarian actors on the ground, amid talks of a potential reopening of Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT).

“This conflict is having a horrific impact on civilians, food will run out within a matter of days and water, medicines and other supplies are dangerously low,” Cindy McCain said in a video posted on X.

“Our trucks are loaded and waiting with food for half a million people, but we cannot access Gaza right now,” she stated, adding, “Humanitarians need to be able to get the aid in and they must be able to distribute it.”

McCain said failure to do so meant the “world will watch while the people of Gaza starve.”

About 1.4 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and more than 544,000 are sheltering in 147 UN-designated emergency shelters that are in “increasingly dire conditions,” according to a statement Saturday by the United Nation’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA stressed that the electricity blackout and ban on fuel imports into the strip have “devastating consequences” on the health care system and access to clean water.

“Increasing water consumption from unsafe sources elevates the threat of infectious disease outbreaks,” OCHA added.

In a statement earlier on Friday, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) also warned of the dire conditions in the strip and said that 16 of UNRWA’s staff have lost their lives over the last 12 days.

US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House Friday that trucks carrying much-needed humanitarian aid should enter Gaza “within the next 24-48 hours.”

The Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza received three evacuation orders on Friday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Earlier on Friday, the hospital’s administration announced the Israeli army had contacted them, demanding the immediate evacuation of the hospital in preparation for a nighttime airstrike.

The Israel Defense Forces called the Palestinian Red Crescent three times between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time on Friday, its director general, Marwan Jilani, told CNN on Friday.

“It was the same threat, it was ‘evacuate immediately,'” Jilani added.

Jilani stated the hospital had received evacuation orders in the past, but emphasized the ones on Friday seemed “really serious.”

Al-Quds Hospital currently houses more than 400 patients and approximately 12,000 displaced civilians who have sought refuge there as a safe haven, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Netanyahu says Israel will continue working to return all hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israel will continue working to return all hostages following the release of two American hostages who were held by Hamas Friday.

“Two of our hostages are home. We will not ease the effort to bring back all abductees and those missing. Simultaneously, we keep fighting until a victory is reached,” Netanyahu said in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

Gaza hospital blast analysis casts doubt on Israeli narrative: Forensic Architecture

The UK-based research group says a preliminary analysis of the blast at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza has cast “significant doubt” on the version of events presented by the Israeli army.

Forensic Architecture said its 3D analysis of radial fragmentation did not match Israel’s claim that a misfired Palestinian rocket travelling west to east could have hit the medical compound.

“Fragmentation patterns may indicate the projectile came from the northeast—the direction of the Israeli-controlled side of the Gaza perimeter—and not from the west,” it wrote on X.

Media outlets including Channel 4 and Al Jazeera’s Sanad verification team have also investigated the incident and found that Israeli statements seem to have misinterpreted the evidence to build a story that one of the flashes recorded by several sources was a rocket misfire.

Hamas says they are working with mediators to release foreign national hostages

Hamas issued a statement shortly after the release of two American hostages Friday, saying they are working with mediators in Egypt, Qatar and other “friendly countries”

“This commitment remains resolute as we endeavor to enact our decision to release individuals of foreign nationalities under temporary custody, as and when security circumstances permit,” the statement added.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari has announced Friday that the two released American hostages, Judith and Natalie Rannan, are now in the care of the IDF.

IDF will continue fight against Hamas and is preparing for next stages: Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces are preparing for the “next stages” in the fight against Hamas as the conflict continues, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated Friday.

“The top priority of the country is to return all the abductees and locating the missing, in all possible ways: civil, intelligence and military,” Hagari said during a news conference in Tel Aviv.

“At the same time, we are continuing the war against the Hamas. And getting ready for the next stages of the war. As we speak, the crossings are closed and no equipment (aid) is getting into the (Gaza) Strip,” he continued.

Hagari’s response came after he was asked a question about further negotiations on the release of hostages, noting the IDF is making a “great effort and prioritizing the return of all the hostages.”

Palestinian prime minister criticizes Israel for telling over 1 million in northern Gaza to evacuate

Israel telling more than a million Palestinians to evacuate out of Gaza was “designed to end the question of the Palestinian right to return of the Palestinian refugees,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told CNN’s Becky Anderson.

“If that is going to happen in Egypt, then who will prevent the Israelis from pushing us here in the West Bank to be forcefully transferred to Jordan? And that is where the issue of transfer is such a concern because it is a national security issue for Egypt. It’s a national security issue for Jordan, but it is an existential issue for us the Palestinians,” Shtayyeh said in a sit-down interview with CNN in Ramallah on Friday.

Last week, Israel’s military told 1.1 million people in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately, as it appeared to prepare to ramp up fighting against Hamas — which the United Nations and several humanitarian groups sharply criticized.

When asked if there was a possibility that the Palestinian Authority (PA) might take over governing Gaza if Israel succeeds in destroying Hamas, Shtayyeh stated: “We will not go to Gaza on an Israeli tank,” meaning they did not want Israel’s war on Hamas to be the PA’s path to leadership in Gaza.

Shtayyeh also added there needs to be a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in both Gaza and the West Bank, and that a piecemeal approach would not work.

“A solution for Gaza is not going to take us anywhere. A solution in the West Bank alone is not going to take us anywhere,” he said.

“So what we want is a comprehensive solution that ends occupation.”

“We’re not looking for improving life conditions under occupation,” Shtayyeh continued, adding, “We are looking for a sovereign, independent, contiguous, viable state of Palestine on the borders of 1967 with Jerusalem as its capital, including the rest of the Palestinian territory in the West Bank.”

More Americans are still being held by Hamas: US official