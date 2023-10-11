Israel-Palestine conflict: First plane carrying advanced US ammunition lands in Israel

Over 263,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN agency
More than 263,000 people have been displaced in Gaza during ongoing Israeli airstrikes, with the number “expected to rise further,” the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said early Wednesday.
The figure represents more than one in 10 of the population in the densely populated enclave.
Among those displaced, at least 175,486 people are seeking shelter in United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools, while about 3,000 people remain displaced due to previous escalations, OCHA said in its update.
It marks the highest number of internally displaced Palestinians since the 50-day escalation of hostilities in 2014, OCHA noted.
“This is increasing the caseload for humanitarian organizations to meet displaced people’s basic needs of shelter, bedding, food, water and sanitation facilities,” the UN agency added.
The Israeli airstrikes have targeted telecommunication installations, destroying two of the three main lines for mobile communications that has disrupted mobile and internet service, OCHA said.
Basic needs such as access to water have also become a challenge due to damage and the reduction in power supply to sewage infrastructure, OCHA announced. In Beit Lahia and northern areas, sewage and solid waste have accumulated in streets due to damage to sewage lines and infrastructure, it added.
The Hamas-controlled government in Gaza announced on Wednesday that electricity supply “will completely stop within hours,” limiting the ability to provide basic services.
A humanitarian crisis is swiftly unfolding in Gaza, as trapped residents, many cut off from food and electricity, face a fifth day of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel.
More than half of its 2 million population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% relying on humanitarian assistance.
Ukraine accuses Russia of supporting Hamas operations
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of supporting Hamas in its conflict with Israel.
“We are certain that Russia is supporting, in one way or another, Hamas operations”, Zelensky said in an interview with the France 2 television channel.
“Russia is really trying to carry out destabilising actions all over the world.”
Zelenskyy added violence engulfing Israel and Gaza threatened to distract the focus from the war in his own country.
“There is a risk that international attention will turn away from Ukraine, and that will have consequences.”
The tragedies affecting Ukraine and Israel “are different but both are immense”, he stated.
At least 4 UN relief workers killed in air strikes in Gaza
Officials with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has said four of its employees have died as a result of air strikes on Gaza.
At least 14 of their facilities in Gaza have been damaged directly or indirectly, UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma told United Nations news.
The agency has been unable to bring any aid into the Gaza Strip since Saturday, Touma added.
The UNRWA hosts 170,000 people in more than 80 schools and other facilities throughout Gaza. As schools reach their capacity, people have been forced to seek shelter in health care facilities, Touma said.
UNRWA headquarters were subjected to collateral damage on Tuesday morning due to airstrikes in the surrounding neighborhoods, she said. Some of UNRWA’s employees were taking shelter in the same compound in a nearby building during the strikes, she added.
Israeli broadcaster says death toll from Hamas attacks has grown to 1,200 people
At least 1,200 people have died as a result of the Hamas attacks on Israel, public broadcaster Kan reported early Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Israel’s Army Radio said at least 1,000 people had died after Hamas unleashed an unprecedented attack Saturday in Israel territory.
At least 20 Americans unaccounted for in Israel: White House
The Joe Biden administration believes there are “20 or more Americans” missing from Israel as of Tuesday, but that number does not necessarily reflect the number of hostages in Hamas custody at this time, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
“We do not know about their condition, and we cannot confirm a precise number of American citizens,” Sullivan said during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.
President Biden has confirmed that 14 Americans were among those killed during Hamas’ attack over the weekend and he said that US citizens are among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
“We will work hour by hour, both to determine whether we can account for any of those Americans, or to confirm exactly what the number of Americans are being held hostage, and we will come back to you with that information as soon as we have it,” Sullivan added.
“As you know, very sadly and tragically, the number of dead has risen with each passing hour, and that’s true of the total number, it’s also true of Americans, which has gone up just today from an earlier report this morning of 12 and 13 — now 14.”
Sullivan declined to weigh in on the possibility of a ground incursion into Gaza and how that might affect American hostages.
“I’m not going to get into the operational discussions that the president and the prime minister had,” he stated, referring to a phone call between Biden and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.
“That is important for them to be able to keep in his discreet channel between them.”
White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby called on Hamas to release the hostages.
“They belong to be freed. We call on Hamas to release them now,” Kirby told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
“Short of that, we’re going to do everything we can to get them back with their families.”
Kirby said the US doesn’t have much information about the hostages right now, noting that an active war zone makes recovering them much more difficult.
The first step is communicating with the Israelis, he added.
“They’re on the ground, they’re closer to it, they have contacts that we probably could benefit from,” he said, adding, “We’re having active conversations with the Israelis about what they’re seeing, what they possibly know.”
Kirby acknowledged the Israelis are very good at hostage recovery but confirmed the US has offered members of the US military, law enforcement and intelligence community to help with the hostage situation.
Earlier, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that the US has military special operators who “are going to help” the Israeli military “with intelligence and planning” for potential operations regarding hostages taken by Hamas.
First plane carrying US ammunition lands in Israel: IDF
The first supply of US weapons since Israel faced a devastating attack by Hamas arrived in Israel late Tuesday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement.
“This evening a plane carrying advanced armaments landed at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel this evening,” the IDF said, adding, “The armaments are designed to facilitate significant military operations and increase preparedness for other scenarios.”
“We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part in ensuring regional security and stability,” the statement read.
Earlier Tuesday, President Joe Biden pledged that the US would make sure Israel has the tools it needs to defend itself and that it was surging military assistance to Israel.
Israeli DM: “Gaza will never return to what it was”
Israel’s defense minister said he has “released all restraints” on the Israel Defense Forces’ troops in their fight against Hamas.
“Whoever comes to decapitate, murder women, Holocaust survivors — we will eliminate him at the height of our power and without compromise,” Yoav Gallant told soldiers during an inspection of the front line along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.
“Hamas wanted a change in Gaza, it will change 180 degrees from what he thought. They will regret this moment. Gaza will never return to what it was,” Gallant stressed, calling Hamas the “Daesh of Gaza.”
“We will be back here, in Be’eri, in a few months, and the situation will be different. We will settle the kibbutz to the last meter, and what happened in Gaza will not happen,” Gallant added.
At least 21 people killed and 130 injured in the West Bank: Palestinian health ministry
The death toll in the West Bank since Saturday has now risen to 21 killed and 130 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.
The deaths occurred in clashes due to Israeli “aggression” and many of the victims were shot, the ministry added.
Clashes erupted in several parts of the occupied West Bank amid a closure that was imposed by the Israeli army following Hamas’ attack in southern Israel Saturday morning.
Gaza toll rises to 900 killed and 4,500 wounded: Palestinian health ministry
The death toll in Gaza has risen to 900, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, with another 4,500 wounded since Israeli air raids began.
Those killed include 260 children and 230 women, the ministry added, including 22 families killed in their entirety.
Fifteen paramedics and 20 journalists have also been injured, the ministry said in a statement.
US secretary of state will travel to Israel in coming days
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel in the coming days “to engage our Israeli partners directly about the situation on the ground” and to navigate how the US can continue to support them, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Tuesday.
Blinken is expected to leave on Wednesday and will arrive in Israel Thursday, Miller added.
“The secretary looks forward to meeting with senior leaders in the Israeli government and continuing the discussions he and the president have been having with them since the initial attacks on Saturday,” Miller stated at a State Department briefing.
US engaged in contingency planning in case situation in Israel escalates
The US is engaged in contingency planning in the event the current conflict in Israel escalates, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
President Joe Biden ordered the planning, which includes consulting with US allies.
The movement of a US carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean is meant to deter other nations or groups from exploiting the situation.
“Let me be clear, we did not move the carrier for Hamas,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.
“We moved the carrier to send a clear message of deterrence to other states or non-state actors that might seek to widen this war.”
“The president has also tasked us with engaging in contingency planning for any and all escalation scenarios,” Sullivan continued, adding, “And we are now deeply engaged in that planning. And we’re consulting with allies and partners as well about all of the potential scenarios that might unfold in the days ahead.”
US has enhanced “military force posture in region” to ensure deterrence: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States has “enhanced our military force posture in the region to strengthen our deterrence.”
“The Department of Defense has moved the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean and bolstered our fighter aircraft presence. And we stand ready to move in additional assets as needed,” he stated.
Biden also warned any hostile parties against taking advantage of the situation in Israel.
“Our hearts may be broken, but our resolve is clear,” he continued, adding, “Yesterday, I also spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and UK to discuss the latest developments with our European allies and coordinate our united response.”
“This is not about party or politics”: Biden says about funding for US allies
President Joe Biden stated the US would ensure Israel has the tools it needs to defend itself against attacks from Hamas, saying a call for Congress to help fund the national security of America’s “critical partners” was “not about party or politics.”
“When Congress returns, we’re going to ask them to take urgent action to fund the national security requirements of our critical partners,” Biden said.
“This is not about party or politics. It’s about the security of our world, the security of the United States of America.”
Biden added his administration was “surging” additional military assistance to Israel, including ammunitions and interceptors that would replenish the Iron Dome.
“We’re going to make sure Israel does not run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens.”
Americans among hostages held by Hamas: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that there are Americans among hostages taken by Hamas as part of the militant group’s attack on Israel.
“We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” he stated.
Biden added that he has directed his team to “share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts.”
“Because, as president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world,” he continued.
Biden confirmed there were at least 14 American citizens among those killed following the attacks by Hamas on Israel.
That’s a slight increase from the death toll on Monday, when there were 11 US citizens confirmed dead.
Israel has right to defend itself, but “collective punishment” of all Palestinians unfair: EU diplomat
Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas attacks, but it has to do it in accordance with international law, the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated Tuesday.
“A collective punishment against all Palestinians will be unfair and unproductive. It will be against our interest and against the interest of peace,” Borrell said after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Muscat, Oman.
“Not all the Palestinian people are terrorists.”
While the EU considers Hamas a terrorist organization, the Palestinian Authority “is our partner,” Borrell added.
“Israel has the right to defend, but it has to be done accordingly with international law, humanitarian law, and some decisions are counter to international law,” he continued.
Any steps toward peace should be made “with the Palestinians,” otherwise “the cycle of violence will restart again,” he warned.
“Our will is to continue supporting the Palestinian Authority,” he said, discouraging the blockage of funding for Palestinians.