Israel-Palestine conflict: First plane carrying advanced US ammunition lands in Israel

Over 263,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN agency

More than 263,000 people have been displaced in Gaza during ongoing Israeli airstrikes, with the number “expected to rise further,” the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said early Wednesday.

The figure represents more than one in 10 of the population in the densely populated enclave.

Among those displaced, at least 175,486 people are seeking shelter in United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools, while about 3,000 people remain displaced due to previous escalations, OCHA said in its update.

It marks the highest number of internally displaced Palestinians since the 50-day escalation of hostilities in 2014, OCHA noted.

“This is increasing the caseload for humanitarian organizations to meet displaced people’s basic needs of shelter, bedding, food, water and sanitation facilities,” the UN agency added.

The Israeli airstrikes have targeted telecommunication installations, destroying two of the three main lines for mobile communications that has disrupted mobile and internet service, OCHA said.

Basic needs such as access to water have also become a challenge due to damage and the reduction in power supply to sewage infrastructure, OCHA announced. In Beit Lahia and northern areas, sewage and solid waste have accumulated in streets due to damage to sewage lines and infrastructure, it added.

The Hamas-controlled government in Gaza announced on Wednesday that electricity supply “will completely stop within hours,” limiting the ability to provide basic services.

A humanitarian crisis is swiftly unfolding in Gaza, as trapped residents, many cut off from food and electricity, face a fifth day of Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel.

More than half of its 2 million population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% relying on humanitarian assistance.

Ukraine accuses Russia of supporting Hamas operations

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of supporting Hamas in its conflict with Israel.

“We are certain that Russia is supporting, in one way or another, Hamas operations”, Zelensky said in an interview with the France 2 television channel.

“Russia is really trying to carry out destabilising actions all over the world.”

Zelenskyy added violence engulfing Israel and Gaza threatened to distract the focus from the war in his own country.

“There is a risk that international attention will turn away from Ukraine, and that will have consequences.”

The tragedies affecting Ukraine and Israel “are different but both are immense”, he stated.

At least 4 UN relief workers killed in air strikes in Gaza