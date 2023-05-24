‘Israeli claims on Iran nuclear work new, nonsense psy-war to shift attention away from its woes’

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said, “The Zionist enemy has been talking nonsense for years.”

Whenever Tel Aviv finds itself at a difficult situation inside the occupied territories or in the broader region, it steps up such allegations and “psychological operations,” Eslami said.

Citing “experts and satellite imagery,” the Associated Press reported earlier this week that Iran was busy building a nuclear site near a peak of the Zagros Mountain range, western Iran.

In the wake of the report, Israel issued new threats of military action against Iran.

Eslami added that Iran’s nuclear work meets the regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and “whenever it seeks to engage in any activity, it coordinates with the agency.”

“In the past, the enemies tried to put maximum pressure on the country by creating hype.

In recent months, they have faced failure and now they have started to bring up news issues, which are the same old rejected cases of the past and have no credibility,” he added.