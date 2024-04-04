Israel halts home leave for combat troops over fear of Iran’s revenge

“In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF (army) combat units,” the army said in a statement.

“The IDF is at war and the issue of the deployment of forces is constantly reviewed as needed,” it added.

On Monday, Israeli warplanes bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, located next to the embassy building. The attack killed two senior Iranian military personnel who were on an advisory mission to Syria as well as five of their accompanying officers.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the raid and vowed to respond to the deadly strike.

According to Israeli media, authorities in Tel Aviv consider the opening of shelters amid Iranian threats of retaliating the attack.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army decided to call up reserve soldiers to its Aerial Defense Array, in a move termed by local media as a precautionary measure against possible retaliatory attacks from Iran.