Israel hits Gaza, Palestinian missiles launched in response

Palestinian armed groups fired rockets towards Israel on Tuesday following the death earlier in the day of Adnan, a Palestinian prisoner who was on hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

The Joint Operations Room (JOR), an umbrella body of armed factions in Gaza including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for the rocket volley that left at least three wounded in Israel, according to medics.

The Israeli military said it identified 21 rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel, with only four of them intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defence system.

Rockets hit residential areas in Sderot and other towns near the fence separating the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s ambulance service, announced three people were wounded. One person was seriously hurt by shrapnel while the other two, who were identified as foreign nationals, were lightly wounded.

The Israeli military hit back with tank artillery fire, smashing several locations inside Gaza.