Israel orders evacuation of Gaza residents in eastern Khan Younis despite designation as safe zone

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a statement that “the presence of multiple military operations and rocket fire from the eastern part of the humanitarian zone has made staying there dangerous”.

“Therefore, the army calls on residents who remain in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis to evacuate immediately to the newly designated humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi,” he added.

Children, women, police officers among dead, search for more victims continue, according to local authorities

Two weeks ago, the Israeli army committed a massacre in Al-Mawasi, which it claimed was safe, resulting in the deaths of 90 Palestinians and the injuries of 300 in a series of airstrikes targeting tents and displacement shelters.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.