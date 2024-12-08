Israel deploys forces to buffer zone with Syria amid fall of Damascus

In a statement released on Sunday, the IDF stressed that the troops are not interfering in Syria’s “internal events.”

“The IDF will continue to operate as long as necessary in order to preserve the buffer zone and defend Israel and its civilians,” the statement read.

Israeli tanks have reportedly moved into the buffer zone near Quneitra, close to the Golan Heights, which have been under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Six-Day War. Artillery strikes were launched in the region, although the specific targets remain unclear. Local sources say that Israeli patrols entered the town of Khan Arnabah in Quneitra province, killing one man.

Israel has a history of conducting airstrikes in Syria, often targeting border crossings and urban areas.

The situation in Syria continues to evolve rapidly as militant groups, including Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham, assert control over key regions following their entry into Damascus on Saturday.