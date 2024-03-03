Israel detains 7,300 Palestinians in West Bank since outbreak of Gaza war

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said in a statement that at least 10 people were arrested in the occupied territory over the past 24 hours.

Israeli military forces raided homes and businesses in different West Bank areas overnight and kidnapped several Palestinians.

The Tel Aviv regime has escalated its acts of aggression against Palestinians across the West Bank since October 7 last year, when it began a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Nearly 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territory since then.