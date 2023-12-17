Israel kills 5 Palestinians in drone strike in West Bank

“The young men Mahmoud Samer Jaber, 22, and Ghaith Yasser Shehadeh, 25, were killed earlier Sunday in an Israeli drone attack on the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm,” Palestine’s official news agency Wafa reported.

Several people were injured in the attack amid arrests and destruction of infrastructure, it added.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Health Ministry announced that the death toll from an Israeli attack in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem has risen to five.

In a separate attack, another Palestinian youth succumbed to his wounds as a result of an Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Medical sources at Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin announced Sunday that Laith Abu Al-Nimr died due to injuries he sustained during an Israeli attack on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin during a raid by Israeli forces of the city on Dec. 12, which lasted for three days, the agency also reported.

“In a separate incident, the occupation forces arrested a PRCS volunteer from the ambulance while heading to transport a medical case from the camp after obtaining coordination,” the aid organization added.

Two young Palestinian men have been killed by Israeli soldiers in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The incidents on Saturday killed 20-year-old Aziz Abdulrahim Ekhlail and 25-year old Salem Nasser Hajar.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Almost 295 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since then, in addition to more than 3,500 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.