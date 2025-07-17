IFP ExclusiveSelectedTransportation

Isfahan International Airport reopens after 34-day closure

By IFP Editorial Staff

Isfahan's Shahid Beheshti International Airport, in central Iran, has officially reopened and will resume flight operations starting Friday following an over-month-long hiatus over airstrikes by the Israeli regime last month, according to Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization.

In a statement issued by the organization, it was confirmed that the airport has been cleared for operations following thorough on-site inspections and comprehensive evaluations of its technical, operational, and security conditions.

The reopening comes after a 34-day suspension of all flights over safety concerns.

Authorities stated that all flight restrictions have now been lifted and key infrastructure has been fully prepared to support full-scale operations.

The first flight is scheduled to land on Friday morning and the airport will return to normal, offering round-the-clock services to passengers and airlines as before.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks