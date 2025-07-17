Isfahan International Airport reopens after 34-day closure

In a statement issued by the organization, it was confirmed that the airport has been cleared for operations following thorough on-site inspections and comprehensive evaluations of its technical, operational, and security conditions.

The reopening comes after a 34-day suspension of all flights over safety concerns.

Authorities stated that all flight restrictions have now been lifted and key infrastructure has been fully prepared to support full-scale operations.

The first flight is scheduled to land on Friday morning and the airport will return to normal, offering round-the-clock services to passengers and airlines as before.