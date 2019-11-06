7lThe purpose of launching this exhibition is to present the archeological findings of the Iron Age in western regions of Iran.

Kurdistan province is one of the main cultural hubs of the Iron Age, especially the origins of the Mana culture, which has been underestimated.

The exhibition includes 289 works from the Sanandaj Museum and National Museum of Iran, which have been recovered from different archaeological sites.

The exhibition will be open to the public at the Sanandaj Museum until December 3.

What follows are photos of this event: