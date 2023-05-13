IRGC vessels equipped with cruise missiles with range of 2,000 km: Commander

Tangsiri told Tasnim news agency on Saturday that launchers for domestically-developed Qadr-474 cruise missiles had been mounted on two classes of IRGC Navy vessels, namely Shahid Mahdavi and Shahid Soleimani.

He said that the Shahid Soleimani-class vessels had also been equipped with 12 vertical-launch Navvab missiles. Shahid Mahdavi-class vessels had received four. The Iranian commander said more vessels would be receiving the Navvab missile.

He said four new vessels in the Shahid Soleimani class would be unveiled in the current Iranian calendar year.

Ashura and Zolfaqar vessels had also been equipped with Kosar-200 and Kosar-222 defense missile systems.

The former missile has a range of between five and seven kilometers, and the latter 17.

Notably, Tangsiri said that a runway of 180 meters in length had been built on the Shahid Bahman Baqeri vessel.

The IRGC Navy commander said the force had recently carried out missions in the Gulf of Aden, in line with a strategy to deploy to oceans.

Earlier, Tangsiri had said that the IRGC Navy was in full command of the Persian Gulf, to the south of Iranian territory. The commander said advanced important military equipment were being developed at the Iranian Defense Ministry by Iranian youths and being handed over to the armed forces.