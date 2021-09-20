IRGC unveils new bomb detection, disposal achievements

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has unveiled its latest strategic domestically manufactured bomb detection and disposal equipment.

During a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami in Tehran on Monday, the Engineering and Passive Defense Department of the force displayed new achievements in the field of detection and neutralization of bombs and explosives, and delivered them to provincial units across Iran.

A robot diver capable of identifying and monitoring the subsurface of ships and oil rigs, a body inspection racket, a bomb and explosive trap detonator capable of destroying explosive packages, two generations of explosive detectors with field analysis of explosives and narcotics, and different types of bomb and explosive detection and neutralization robots were displayed during the ceremony.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has been domestically manufacturing different types of weapons, military hardware and equipment to meet the needs of its forces nationwide.