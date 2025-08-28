Thursday, August 28, 2025
IRGC spokesperson: Intelligence Operations key to Iran’s victory in 12-day conflict with Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC

Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said Iran’s victory in the recent 12-day conflict against Israel and the US demonstrated the country’s military, political, and social resilience.

Speaking at a training session for Basiji university professors, Naeini emphasized that modern warfare success is measured by achieving strategic objectives and imposing national will.

He compared the 12-day conflict to Iran’s eight-year war, noting that while the previous conflict relied heavily on ground forces, the recent confrontation focused on airpower, missile capabilities, and advanced technology.

Iran responded within hours, reflecting a significant leap in defense capabilities.

Naeini highlighted that over 82 percent of Iranians viewed the country as victorious, and more than 120 international entities condemned Israel’s actions.

He noted key factors in Iran’s success included strong leadership, national unity, and an intelligence database maintained by the IRGC, which integrated information from cyber operations, infiltration, and field intelligence.

He also noted the role of counter-terrorism operations within Iran, including dismantling terrorist and weapons-smuggling networks, which prevented attacks during the conflict.

Naeini called for continued involvement of scholars, media, and scientific institutions to preserve and reinforce the narrative of Iran’s victory.

