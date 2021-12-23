Thursday, December 23, 2021
IRGC showcases combat power during large-scale drills: Top general

By IFP Editorial Staff

A senior Iranian military commander says combat and suicide drones are new components of the combat power of the Ground Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as the aircraft have put on display a massive show of force during large-scale military drills in the south of the country.

“The IRGC’s Ground Force guarantees the country’s independence, territorial integrity and national security,” said IRGC Commander in Chief Major General Hossein Salami on the sidelines of the fourth day of the drills on Thursday.

“What was put on display today during the exercises was a combination of the major components of the combat power of the IRGC’s Ground Force, which included robust defense in stationary positions, anti-heliborne operations and the use of combat drones, jumping mines and power of fire by armored units,” he explained.

“The drills featured massive artillery fire as well as operations by the Amphibious Operations Unit of the IRGC Ground Force,” the commander added.

“The exercises involved divers as well as large numbers of vessels taking combat troops to the shore, which was among the most important achievements of the IRGC Ground Force. This has enabled the Force to couple its defense operations with combat tactics,” the top general added.

He said the war games also involved the firing of missiles and rockets as well as artillery units hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy.

The maneuvers have been ongoing in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as on the coasts of Hormuzgan, Busheher and Khuzestan provinces.

The exercises code-named the Great Prophet 17, are part of military drills Iran holds regularly to improve its combat power.
The five-day maneuvers end on Friday.

