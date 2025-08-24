IRGC says unity of government, nation and armed forces key to strong Iran

The IRGC, in a statement on Sunday, marked the Government Week, the week leading up to the 1981 martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s then president Mohammad-Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad-Javad Bahonar by the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist cult.

It said the Government Week is not only a symbol of loyalty to the ideals of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but also a lasting manifestation of the deep bond between serving the people while remaining committed to divine values, and defending national independence.

“Today, as the region and the world face complex developments and multilayered, hybrid confrontations among influential actors, the Islamic Iran—relying on the faith, insight, and resilience of its people, and the wise guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei]—follows the path of progress and dignity with strength and determination,” it added.

The IRGC also appreciated the efforts of the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian aimed at addressing the country’s needs in various sectors, along with the government’s effective support for the Armed Forces, especially during the sacred defense against the illegal Israeli-US aggression.

The elite military force further noted that it is actively assisting the government and contributing to Iran’s development as a fundamental principle.

“The powerful Islamic Revolution Guards Corps believes that a deep bond between the government, the nation, and the Armed Forces guarantees the realization of a strong and advanced Iran,” it pointed out.

“In pursuit of this aspiration, we stand by the government and the nation using all our capacities and capabilities.”

The IRGC also said it has prioritized the preservation and enhancement of its defensive and security capabilities, vowing to keep playing an active role in Iran’s sustainable development regardless of psychological warfare and media provocations by ill-wishers.